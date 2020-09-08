Menu

Editor pleased to see work is on track

By Rory Smith | Llangollen | Transport | Published:

The editor of a national publication visited a north Wales railway site under renovation to see progress with the work.

Robin Jones and Richard Dixon-Gough

While on a holiday visit, Robin Jones, editor of the monthly journal Heritage Railway magazine, called in at the Corwen station site of Llangollen Railway to catch up with the progress on the work to create a new terminus station.

He inspected work on the platform with the recently installed heritage canopy columns, as well as the completed trackwork.

The water tank and signalbox were also features new to him since his previous visit when the railway only operated to the temporary station at Corwen East.

He described the station as “magnificent” and the renovation of the former Blackfriars station columns an impressive addition to the platform.

