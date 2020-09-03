Storm-damaged road reopens - but will need to shut again for further repairs

Multiple structures on the B4355 between Dutlas and Lloyney were damaged by flash flooding in August, and Shropshire Council says their condition has continued to deteriorate as water levels remained higher than anticipated due to the continued bad weather.

Temporary work enabled the road to reopen today but it will have to close on on September 12 for approximately four weeks, to allow permanent repair works to begin before further damage is sustained.

Councillor Heulwen Hulme, cabinet member for highways, said: “We are continuing our efforts to repair the structures as soon as possible, however this does require further road closures to carry out such major repair works as safely and quickly as possible.

Debris blocking culverts, has resulted in the damage and subsequent collapse of a number of structures on the road between the villages of Dutlas and Lloyney.

“Arrangements for the school bus service will be in place during this closure to minimise disruption as much as possible.

“Safety of the public and workforce in these situations is first and foremost in our minds. We would like to thank our residents for their continued understanding and cooperation. We apologise for any inconvenience that these road closures cause.”

A further closure is planned during October half-term to undertake the work at Gwern y Gaufron culvert but further updates will be made available in due course. Residents are reminded to not ignore road closure notices and safety signs, to plan their journeys in advance and to follow the signposted diversions.