Historic bridge near Oswestry closing for three weeks for repairs

By Sue Austin | Oswestry | Transport | Published:

An historic Shropshire bridge will be closed for up to three weeks beginning on Tuesday, with drivers diverted along a steep narrow road.

Nantmawr Bridge, near Oswestry, will be closed to undertake repair works to the damaged downstream parapet. Work will also include the removal of trees from the upstream and downstream training walls.

The Grade II Listed structure carries the road from the Cefn Blodwel Junction to the junction with Nantmawr Bank over the brook on the border of Llanyblodwel and Oswestry Rural parishes.

While the road is closed, traffic will be diverted via Blodwell Bank, the A495 and B4396. Access over the bridge for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will remain available throughout the works, and access to frontages will be maintained up to the bridge closure.

The work will be undertaken by the council’s maintenance contractor Kier, with supervision by the council’s consultant WSP.

