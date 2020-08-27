Menu

Police appeal for information after Oswestry crash

By Charlotte Bentley | Transport | Published:

Police are appealing for witnesses after a crash in Oswestry last week.

A crash happened at the Shrewsbury Road junction near Oswestry leisure centre at around 5.30pm on Thursday, August 20.

Police are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with any information to come forward.

Oswestry Cops tweeted: "Appeal for witnesses. Road traffic collision, Shrewsbury Rd junction with Oswestry Leisure centre at approximately 5.30pm, Thursday 20th August 2020.

"If have have any information please call 101 quoting Incident number 0669_I_21082020, thank you."

Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley
Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

