Three hurt in serious crash on Staffordshire/ Shropshire border

The smash happened on the B4176 at Long Common near Claverley shortly before 10.30pm last night.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene. Staffordshire Police said the road remained closed for some time for officers to carry out an investigation.

Long Common, near Claverley. Pic: Google Maps

Claire Brown, of West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: “Crews arrived to find three patients, two drivers and a passenger, requiring help from the ambulance service.

“One driver, a man, was out of the vehicle but had sustained serious injuries that needed trauma care by the MERIT team and ambulance crews. Once stabilised he was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in Birmingham for further emergency care.

“The second driver, a man, was also out of his vehicle and was found with a number of injuries not believed to be serious.

"He was given treatment on scene before being conveyed to Russells Hall Hospital, in Dudley, for checks.

"The passenger in the same car, a woman, was helped out of the vehicle by ambulance staff and fire colleagues. She had suffered serious injuries and was given trauma care on scene before also being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for onward care.”