Temporary road closure near Shrewsbury for repairs
Part of a main south Shropshire road will be closed for surface repairs.
The A488 Bishop's Castle to Shrewsbury road will be temporarily closed between Gravels Bank and Hopesgate between August 27 and 28.
Shropshire Council are replacing studs on the road and lining following surface dressing.
Due to the nature of this work the dates may change due to unforeseen circumstances or inclement weather.
To view the road closure and diversion route visit: https://one.network/?tm=117259698
Any enquiries should be directed to customer services on 0345 6789006, or contact the Street Works Team on streetworks@shropshire.gov.uk.
