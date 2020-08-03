Telford man killed in Craven Arms crash

Police are now appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage after the incident on the B4368, near Munslow, at around 1.45pm on Friday.

A man in his 60s died at the scene and another man in his 50s suffered minor injuries in the crash involving a green Landrover Defender.

Police officers, the Midlands Air Ambulance from Tatenhill and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham were sent to the scene, along with a land ambulance and paramedic officer.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage is urged to call police on 101 quoting incident 345 310720 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Alternatively information can be reported on the West Mercia Police website under the section Tell Us About.

Three fire appliances from Church Stretton and Craven Arms were also at the scene.