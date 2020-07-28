Person dies after being hit by train in north Wales

Transport for Wales said the line between Wrexham and Bidston was blocked after the incident on Tuesday afternoon.

Commuters have been warned to expect long delays.

Transport for Wales posted on Twitter: "Due to a person being hit by a train between Wrexham General and Bidston all lines are blocked.

"Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected until 17:00 28/07.

"Oncoming bus road transport is being provided by Pat's Coaches."

British Transport Police said officers were called to Gwersyllt Railway Station at 2.24pm following a report of a casualty on the tracks.

A spokesman said: "Paramedics also attended however sadly a person has been pronounced dead at the scene.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

If you have been affected by this article help and advice is available from a number of agencies in Shropshire.