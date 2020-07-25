New flights to Belfast from Birmingham Airport

Stobart Air, operator of Aer Lingus Regional, is opening a new base at Belfast City Airport and will operate up to four daily return flights from Birmingham.

Stobart will base five ATR72-600 aircraft at Belfast City Airport. Fares will start from £29.99 one way including taxes for the new route.

Aer Lingus Regional already operates four routes from Birmingham including Dublin, Cork and Shannon

Stobart Air managing director Andy Jolly said: “As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, Stobart Air has been challenged and we have worked hard over the past number of months to protect our airline and to position us for the future, once restrictions ease and passenger demand increases.

“Working with Belfast City Airport and Birmingham Airport, along with our partners Aer Lingus, we are pleased to establish a base at Belfast City to service flights to Birmingham.

“High frequency day-return flights from Birmingham to Belfast City Airport will cater for both business and leisure travellers for direct, convenient and cost-effective flights.

“We continuously strive to provide our passengers with frequent, convenient and affordable services. We look forward to welcoming our passengers on board this new route from Birmingham from September 14.”

Tom Screen, aviation director at Birmingham Airport, added: “This is really fantastic news for Birmingham Airport and the Midlands region. Belfast City has always been a popular route due to the location of the airport and strength of business and leisure traffic between the two cities.

"After such a challenging year, we are delighted to receive the news that Stobart Air has chosen to expand its network into Birmingham, and we look forward to welcoming the fights starting in September.”