Car catches fire near Shrewsbury roundabout
The engine bay of a car caught fire near a roundabout in Shrewsbury today.
Firefighters attended the incident at Ellesmere Road roundabout, near Knights Way, at about 10.55am.
Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent one appliance from Shrewsbury Fire Station and crews used a thermal imaging camera to help with extinguishing the blaze.
The fire service reported: "This incident involved a small fire in the engine bay of a private motor vehicle. Crews have made the vehicle safe and carried out investigations using a thermal imaging camera."
Firefighters had dealt with the incident by about 11.20am.
