Menu

Advertising

Car catches fire near Shrewsbury roundabout

By Rory Smith | Shrewsbury | Transport | Published:

The engine bay of a car caught fire near a roundabout in Shrewsbury today.

Firefighters attended the incident at Ellesmere Road roundabout, near Knights Way, at about 10.55am.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent one appliance from Shrewsbury Fire Station and crews used a thermal imaging camera to help with extinguishing the blaze.

The fire service reported: "This incident involved a small fire in the engine bay of a private motor vehicle. Crews have made the vehicle safe and carried out investigations using a thermal imaging camera."

Firefighters had dealt with the incident by about 11.20am.

Transport News Shrewsbury Local Hubs
Rory Smith

By Rory Smith
Reporter - @rorysmith_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley, Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News