Damaged bridge near orthopaedic hospital closing for 10 days

Shropshire Highways will be carrying out repair works to Twmpath Bridge – the bridge near Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital which connects Twmpath Lane to the bypass.

The work is taking place following vehicle-impact damage to the bridge. It will start on Monday, August 3 and last for up to 10 days.

The bridge will be closed 24 hours a day for the duration of the works.

Due to the closure, a diversion will be put in place to access the hospital near Oswestry.

People are being asked to plan their journey accordingly, and allow for likely delays and congestion.