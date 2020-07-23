Advertising
Damaged bridge near orthopaedic hospital closing for 10 days
A bridge near Shropshire's orthopaedic hospital will close for up to 10 days to allow for repairs after damage cause by a vehicle.
Shropshire Highways will be carrying out repair works to Twmpath Bridge – the bridge near Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital which connects Twmpath Lane to the bypass.
The work is taking place following vehicle-impact damage to the bridge. It will start on Monday, August 3 and last for up to 10 days.
The bridge will be closed 24 hours a day for the duration of the works.
Due to the closure, a diversion will be put in place to access the hospital near Oswestry.
People are being asked to plan their journey accordingly, and allow for likely delays and congestion.
