Police boss says work being done for safer roads

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion, who oversees the force covering Shropshire and Wyre Forest, said efforts to reduce road deaths continues to be among his priorities.

His office said the report published by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services supported the work already being done in West Mercia, but highlighted where improvements could be made nationally to further improve road safety and roads policing.

The commissioner has already adopted a tough approach to improving road safety and challenging dangerous driving behaviours, with a targeted road safety strategy and significant funding into initiatives such as #MORSE.

The aim of #MORSE is to minimise the likelihood of repeat offending and reduce the number of road deaths.

The initiative is being led by YSS – a charity which supports vulnerable children, young people and adults – in partnership with police and fire and rescue services.

Mr Campion said: “I have made significant additional resources available to the chief constable to support the recruitment of additional roads police officers as enforcement has to continue to play a key role.

"I have also invested in a number of initiatives aimed at getting to the root cause of dangerous driving behaviours, as well as providing free driver awareness sessions as part of my road focus campaign.”