A5 road closures warning as major repair work starts

The roadworks on the carriageway at Five Crosses and Whittington is due to be carried out by Highways England between July 13 to 31, meaning drivers will be forced to use diversion routes.

It will include resurfacing the traffic islands roundabouts, painting road markings and installing reflective studs as part of efforts to improve road safety.

This scheme is being funded to the tune of about £590,000.

Highways England project manager Ryan Davies, said: “We’re planning to resurface the roundabouts on the A5 at both Five Crosses and Whittington as well as put down fresh road markings and reflective studs.

“As well as improving safety, motorists can look forward to smoother journeys.

“To minimise future disruption, we’ll also carry out some work at the railway crossing while we have the road closed.”

Highways England said the work will be carried out overnight when traffic flows are lighter from Monday to Friday between 8pm and 6am.

The A5 between Five Crosses and Whittington near Oswestry will be shut, but the roundabouts will remain open to local road users assisted by temporary traffic lights. Letters have been sent to residents in the area to inform them about the roadworks which will be completed by contractors Kier.

The work is being welcomed by Whittington Parish Council chairman Councillor Frank R Davis.

“We do welcome the work. It is necessary work and the road probably needs a little tidying up. We are quite used to the road being closed and the diverted traffic coming through the village," he said.

“It’s nothing new to us getting traffic flows through the evening, although it has been thankfully quieter at the moment.

“I tend to use the road from the Oswestry island towards the village myself and the diversion signposting is always very good,” Councillor Davis said. He added that the parish council also welcomed separate funding from the Police and Crime Commissioner to address issues with speeding drivers on roads in the area.

Councillor Davis said that it will be used to cover the cost automatic flashing warning signs to remind motorists of the speed limits in the community.

The data will be used to calculate average speeds to help to promote safe road use.

Meanwhile this Thursday the A5 at Gledrid is due to be closed overnight on Thursday for repairs between the island junction with the B5070 Chirk Road and Station Road near Chirk. The closure is scheduled between 8pm on Thursday and 6am on Friday and diversion routes will be signposted in both directions.

The agency which is responsible for major trunk roads and motorways said all planned roadworks may be subject to change due to weather conditions.