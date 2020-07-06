First glimpse of region's new hi-tech trains

The first bare bodyshells of the new Class 805 express trains were pictured being lowered onto extra-long lorries, before being transported to the north-east for assembly.

The new hybrid trains, which can run on both electric and diesel power, will replace the existing Super Voyagers along the West Coast Mainline, which serves Shrewsbury, Telford, Wellington, Wolverhampton, Sandwell & Dudley and Birmingham.

They are part of a £350 million investment plan by Avanti West Coast to improve services on the line. The company took over from Virgin Trains as the main operator of inter-city trains along the line, which runs from London to Glasgow, in December last year.

The first nine bodyshells arrived in the UK from Japan last week. Work is due to start in earnest at the Hitachi works in Newton Aycliffe, County Durham, later this year.

The new multiple units are expected to enter service in 2022, where they will replace the diesel-powered Super Voyager trains which have operated on the line since 2001.

Avanti is a partnership between First Rail and Italian operator Trenitalia.

First Rail managing director Steve Montgomery said the new trains would include bigger carriages, increasing the capacity of a standard five-car train by 250 seats to 300.

At the moment only diesel trains can be used on the London-to-Shrewsbury route, as there are no overhead cables between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury.

But the Class 805s will be able to run electrically between London and Wolverhampton, switching to diesel power for areas where there are on overhead lines.

They will also serve North Wales and Liverpool.

The aluminium shells arrived in Southampton from Hitachi Rail’s Kasado factory in Japan.

The company plans to operate a total of 13 Class 805 hybrid trains along the line, plus a further 10 Class 807 electric trains.

While the hybrid trains will all be made up of five cars, the electric ones can be extended to seven.

The trains will be maintained by a joint team of Alstom and Hitachi staff at Oxley depot near Wolverhampton.

While the first bodyshells for the hybrid 'bi-mode' fleet have been shipped in from Japan, the Avanti order will see future shells produced in the UK. The company has invested £8.5 million at its plant in County Durham which will allow trains to be fully built in the UK.

Senior project manager at Avanti West Coast, Liam Hockings, said: “Our new trains are really going to make a difference and it’s very exciting.

“We will be looking to raise the bar for our customers on the West Coast Main Line route.”

In the meantime, the company will refurbish its existing fleet of Pendolino trains. It has also pledged to provide 263 more train services every week by 2022 with new routes added.