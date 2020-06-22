Changes made to Ludlow road closure plan

Shropshire Council has drafted a fresh order for King Street, cancelling the previous proposals altogether because of concerns from local town councillors.

Originally, it would have seen the street closed between 10am to 3pm every day while the order was in place.

A closure order for High Street had also been set out, but that has now been revoked entirely.

The new order, published by Shropshire Council on Friday, prevents cars from using King Street between 10am and 3pm every Friday and Saturday.

The council said the proposal had been brought in to address concerns regarding pedestrian safety on King Street, and to “support active travel to help the country emerge from the coronavirus crisis”.

The order comes into effect on this Friday and will operate for a period of up to 18 months.

The council has said it will consider whether the move should remain indefinitely and a consultation with the public is open until December 19. Residents can respond to the plans via the council’s website.