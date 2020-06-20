Pilot scheme could see electric scooters and more buses on Telford roads

The council has registered its interest in taking part in a proposed trial of electronic scooters and is looking into the viability of running a pilot scheme across the borough.

The move is part Telford and Wrekin Council plans to make ‘sustainable transport bids’ to help its economy recover after the coronavirus lockdown.

Three expressions of interest have been made to the Government aimed at increasing sustainable transport in the borough.

As well as the scooter scheme the council has been in touch with the Department for Transport about the possibility of running ‘demand responsive transport trials’ which would see additional bus services that are pre-booked as opposed to running on a timetable.

Proposals developed in conjunction with communities will focus on initial trials on transport links to the Princess Royal Hospital as well as key employment sites like industrial estates.

If successful with funding, the council plans to improve infrastructure for cyclists and pedestrians including new temporary routes and cycle parking.

These plans are still being developed but would probably focus on local centres, employment sites and key tourist attractions like the Wrekin.

Councillor David Wright, Telford and Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for the economy, housing, transport and infrastructure, said: “We are proud of our transport links in Telford and Wrekin and they are definitely one of the things that makes the borough special and attractive to inward investors.

“But that doesn’t mean that we are not continually striving to improve what we currently have.”