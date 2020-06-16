Major train disruption after landslip between Stafford and Crewe

The line between Stafford and Crewe was blocked in both directions following a landslip, leaving services unable to run between the two stations.

The delays on the line were expected to last until the end of the day, with journey times extended by up to 90 minutes.

The resultant disruption was felt by customers all along the West Coast Mainline, with passengers at Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street particularly affected.

Due to an infrastructure issue north of Stafford, London Northwestern Railway services between Birmingham New Street and Liverpool may suffer with cancellations or delays. This is also impacting Avanti West Coast between Preston and Birmingham.

Rail replacement bus services were made available for travellers going from Stafford to Crewe, Stafford to Nuneaton and Wolverhampton to Liverpool South Parkway.

Other services were diverted via Stoke on Trent and Macclesfield, while London Northwestern arranged for existing tickets to be available on other services.

These included Avanti West Coast and Cross Country rail services and bus services by National Express West Midlands and Arriva Midlands.

ALTERNATIVES



We have arranged for your tickets to be valid on the following operators:



Avanti West Coast

Cross Country



National Express West Midlands Buses: 54 & 54A

Arriva Midlands Buses: 75 & 75A



Road transport is running in both directions

Avanti West Coast arranged for customers tickets to be available on any services by London Northwestern, Transport for Wales and Northern rail services.