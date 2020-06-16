Downpours followed by flooding in Albrighton

Surrounding main roads including Cosford were also affected.

Crews went to Albrighton High Street at about 4.30pm after a report of an incident.

An engine based at Telford Central Fire Station was in attendance along with an Operations officer.

Several motorists took to social media to urge others to avoid the area.

Simon Hancox posted on Facebook: "Avoid the A464, Don't bother trying to get to Albrighton either as the floods are deeper then this at every entrance!!!

"Every entrance to Albrighton is flooded!! Even by Albrighton feeds! This is a video of the top of the A464, I'd probably avoid that too!!"