Shropshire bus passengers facing timetable changes
Passengers using Arriva bus services in parts of Shropshire will face changes to the timetable from next week.
The company said it will be revising journeys in Shrewsbury and Oswestry as from Monday.
Arriva West Midlands posted on social media network Twitter: "We will be revising Monday to Saturday timetables across Shrewsbury and Oswestry from Monday 15 June, 2020."
