Trains between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton cancelled after fallen tree blocks line

By Dominic Robertson | Shrewsbury | Transport | Published:

Trains have been cancelled between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton because of a tree blocking the line.

Services are currently disrupted from Shrewsbury to Wolverhampton

West Midlands Railway cancelled services as a result.

Transport for Wales, which also operates on the line, said it expected services to resume at noon.

People have been urged to use coaches to and from Wolverhampton in place of the service.

Transport for Wales tweeted: "Due to a tree blocking the railway between Telford Central and Wolverhampton some lines are blocked.

"Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected until 12:00 05/06."

West Midlands Railway said: "Due to a tree blocking the line between Shrewsbury and Telford trains are unable to run.

"Alternatives? Coaches are running to/from Wolverhampton. Connect w/@tfwrail services from Crewe to Shrewsbury. Use Arriva Midlands buses no. 4 or 9."

