Car flipped onto roof in two-vehicle Telford crash

By Charlotte Bentley | Telford | Transport | Published:

A car was flipped onto its roof in a crash in Telford this morning.

The scene following the crash. Pic: @TelfordCops

Emergency services were called out to a crash between two cars at around 8.50am this morning at the Orchard Farm roundabout in Hortonwood, Telford.

One car had been flipped over in the road. A fire crew from Wellington was sent out but the people had already got themselves out before they arrived. Crews made the scene safe.

The police and the ambulance service were also at the incident and police tweeted that the road was closed at Hortonwood 40.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called by the fire service at 8:53am to a two vehicle RTC on Hortonwood 40 in Telford. We currently have one ambulance to the scene.”

Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley
Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

