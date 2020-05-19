No increase in passengers, despite extra trains

The main rail companies in the region said there had been no significant increase in the number of train passengers as people returned to work this week, despite them ramping up services.

West Midlands Railway and Transport for Wales, which run local commuter services in the region, both increased rail services this week after the Prime Minister urged people to return to work where possible.

But Boris Johnson also said people should avoid using public transport, and it appears most people have heeded that advice.

Official figures will not be known until later in the week, but rail bosses said the number of people using the trains remained low.

Andrew McGill, of West Midlands Railway, said: "Early indications are that it is looking pretty quiet across the network.

"Early reports are that numbers are about the same, or indeed slightly down, compared to the same time last week.

"There was a fear there would be an influx of people trying to catch public transport, but it doesn't look like it's come to fruition."

Advertising

Transport for Wales spokesman James Williams also said people appeared to be acting on the advice and only using public transport for essential travel.

“There have been no significant increases in passengers at stations today and we will continue to monitor numbers as the week goes on,” he added.

Robert Nisbet of the Rail Delivery Group, which represents train operators and Network Rail, also said it appeared people were listening to the advice and using trains only for essential journeys.

He said while the number of trains had increased this week, social distancing guidelines meant there was only space on trains for 10 per cent of normal passenger numbers.

Advertising

Alternatives

"We’re asking for people to help to keep trains clear for those who really need them and to consider alternatives like cycling and if that’s not possible, to travel at quieter times," said Mr Nisbet.

"So far today, it appears people have listened but we need people to continue only to travel if it’s really necessary.

“For those who do need to take the train, we ask that they plan ahead, consider others and stay safe when they use public transport. We are continuing to do everything possible to keep passengers and staff safe, including cleaning trains and stations several times a day, managing capacity and increasing signage to help people get around.”

Rail services ran at only just half of the normal timetable in recent weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic causing a collapse in demand and a rise in staff sickness.

The Rail Delivery Group said train operators had been running 50 per cent of the normal timetable up until yesterday, when it was increased to 70 per cent.

Transport operators have been told by the Government to rearrange, remove or limit seating "to try and ensure social distancing is observed".

This includes blocking off seats in close proximity to others and removing face-to-face seating.

Passengers travelling by train are being asked to wear a face covering and keep a two-metre distance from other people where possible.