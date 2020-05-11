'Spring clean' for Telford's A442 Eastern Primary

Telford & Wrekin Council is working closely with highways contractor Balfour Beatty and grounds and cleansing contractor idverde to carry out the spring clean.

The majority of the work will include grass cutting, litter picking and checking street lighting.

Lane closures will run from 8am to 5pm.

They will be in force Tuesday on the Queensway Interchange to Hollinsgate and Stirchley to Brockton Loop; Wednesday from Brockton Loop to Brockton Island; Thursday from Brockton Island to Stirchley; Friday from Randlay to Queensway Interchange and next Monday from Queensway Interchange to Trench.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for neighbourhood, commercial services and regeneration, said: “The annual spring clean is an important part of maintaining pride in our borough.

“The A442 Eastern Primary is absolutely key to our transport network as it is the borough’s main north-south trunk road.

"As there is less traffic on our roads at present, hopefully the lane closures won’t be a major problem for those making essential journeys.

“The work over the next six days will be carried out as professionally and safely as possible and will follow the Government’s social distancing guidelines.”

Covid-19 coverage: