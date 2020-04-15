Next stage of £3.9m road safety project on A529 to continue

Work to improve safety on the road between Market Drayton and Adderley is to begin on Monday, May 4, and last for six weeks.

It will include resurfacing the carriageway including kerbing, and all associated drainage, ironworks and road markings.

Additional signs will be installed and existing signs will be renewed. A permanent 50mph speed limit along the route is also being proposed and consulted on.

It is the second major stage of work to improve safety on the A529 following the award of £3.9m from the Department for Transport’s (Dft) Safer Roads Fund in 2018 to work on the A529 between Hinstock and Audlem.

The first stage saw the Mount Pleasant crossroads south of Market Drayton improved.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "The award of this money from the DfT is enabling us to carry out essential and much-needed safety work on this dangerous stretch of road.

'Delighted'

"I’m delighted that this next stage of work is now set to begin.

"We’ll make every effort to keep disruption to a minimum, and thank people for their understanding and patience while this important work is carried out.

“I’d like to assure people that government coronavirus guidelines will be followed by our contractors, and additional measures will be put in place to ensure the health and safety of all site personnel and the public.”

A full road closure will be in place between 7am and 5pm for the duration of the next stage and a fully signed diversion route will operate during this time.

The works will be carried out on weekdays only and won’t take place on public holidays. During the works access will be maintained to residents and businesses only, but may be restricted at times until the site can be made safe to allow access.

Traffic management operatives will be on site to assist if necessary.

It will be carried out by Kier, and be supervised by WSP on behalf of Shropshire Council.