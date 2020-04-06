Two-car crash on north Shropshire main road

A fire crew from Prees was sent out to the scene of the crash on the A49 at Prees Green at around 8am this morning.

There were no people trapped and no injuries. Crews made the vehicles safe.

North Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Teams tweeted: "Wem SNT supporting patrol colleagues at a collision on the A49 at Prees Green.

"Thankfully no one is injured. Please avoid area while we recover vehicles."