Chiltern Railways reduces services during coronavirus outbreak

The move reflects a decrease in passenger demand as people stop all unnecessary travel and only key workers use services.

The train operator says running reduced services also helps to protect the welfare of frontline railway staff essential for day-to-day operations.

It has also launched an email address where key workers can give feedback on the new timetable – keyworker@chilternrailways.co.uk

The timetable will remain in place until further notice, though service levels will be kept under regular review.

Mary Hewitt, interim managing director of Chiltern Railways, said: “I am extremely proud of the way that everyone at Chiltern Railways has risen to the huge challenges we are facing.

"The railway industry is working together to ensure that key workers can continue to perform their vital roles.

"We have undertaken a detailed review of the numbers using our services and ensured that these changes will still provide enough space on our trains for customers to maintain social distancing.

"This revised timetable will ensure that Chiltern Railways can still continue to operate a reliable service throughout the current crisis.”

Customers are advised to check their train times on the Chiltern website at chilternrailways.co.uk/coronavirus