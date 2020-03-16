A49 closed as HGV tyre bursts in south Shropshire

Police were called and the A49 southbound at Strefford near the Wistanstow turn was temporarily closed after a HGV burst its tyre.

Officers expect the road to be closed for around two hours and advise people to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for South Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "Following reports of an explosion this morning at 9.30am near Strefford on the A49, it was found that an articulated HGV had suffered a blown tyre and we have had to temporarily shut the A49 southbound at this location.

"It will remain like this for around two hours. Several police are in attendance for traffic management and members of the public are advised to avoid this area if possible."