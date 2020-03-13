Pant/Llanymynech bypass news welcomed by long-time campaigner

Councillor Dilys Gaskill, chairman of the villages' parish council said she was delighted that money had been set aside for the bypass in a transport infrastructure funding pot.

She stressed that the project had been at the same stage before, only to have the money taken away. But she said she hoped this time it would become a reality.

Praising everyone who had campaigned over decades for the road, Councillor Gaskill said there had been false hopes that it would be built over the years.

"So many people have been involved and back in 1991 we actually had a proposed route and a survey," she said.

Transport Minister: John Hayes with Dilys Gaskill and Owen Paterson.

"I remember how excited we were in 2003/2004 when the Nesscliffe bypass was built. I took the contractors to Llanymynech Hill and pointed out where the road could go, then we had the news that the money had been removed from the budget. This time I hope we can see the road through."

At the official opening of the A5 Nesscliffe bypass, the bus taking the roads minister on the new road was then 'hijacked' by Councillor Gaskill and MP Owen Paterson and driven to the two villages to allow the minister to see the problem.

She said the new road had to relieve the danger spots.

"We have to ensure that the bypass incorporates the Llynclys crossroads."

Current campaigner, Mike Catt said he believed the bypass would happen.

"It is still a long road until a spade goes into the ground but it will happen and I will continue to work to ensure it does," he said.

Councillor Gaskill said that accidents on the A483 had become an accepted part of life.

"That is terrible," she said. "Lives are being saved only because of the advance in medical help and the air ambulance. "