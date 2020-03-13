Menu

Meeting on how to improve Shropshire bus services

By Dominic Robertson | Shrewsbury | Transport | Published:

A meeting on how to improve bus services in Shropshire will be taking place later this month.

The meeting, titled 'Public Transport in Shropshire Surely it Can be Better!', will take place at 4pm on Wednesday, March 18, at the United Reformed Church Hall, Coleham Head, Shrewsbury.

The meeting has been organised by the Shropshire Branch of Unite Community.

It will be introduced by John Whitelegg, an expert on sustainable integrated transport systems and a campaigner for better bus services in rural Shropshire.

The discussion meeting will be followed by a short Unite Community Shropshire Branch meeting for members.

