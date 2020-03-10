Bid to make south Shropshire train station more disabled-friendly

A meeting took place at the Mascall Centre in Ludlow on Thursday to discuss the need for disabled access improvements to Ludlow station.

The meeting was attended by representatives from Network Rail and the South Shropshire Access Group. Among the plans discussed were the option of a disabled-friendly lift, along with a disabled-friendly station entrance providing direct platform access.

If given the go-ahead, such plans would be carried out as part of Network Rail's Access for All programme, an initiative designed to help all rail passengers use the railway safely, confidently and independently.

A spokesperson for Network Rail and Transport for Wales Rail Services said: “The aim of the Access for All programme is to improve accessibility across stations by April 2024.

“Transport for Wales has an Access and Inclusion panel, which is made up of a range of different individuals all with disabilities and by working closely with our partners and passengers, we will consider the best approach for Ludlow Station.

“Local consultation is underway and we look forward to sharing our plans shortly.”

Shropshire Councillor for Ludlow South, Viv Parry, said: "People will be overwhelmed – we've been waiting 30 years for this.

"It's really thinking about how as a disabled person you would manage – people don't always think about that. I think my group – South Shropshire Access Group will be really pleased."