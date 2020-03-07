Minister issues funding appeal to rail networks on station work

Ken Skates, Welsh Transport Minister, has appealed to rail companies to match fund accessibility improvements at a number of train stations that lost out despite being strongly endorsed by the Welsh Government.

Whitchurch and Ruabon train stations both came short of a share of the £20 million UK Government funding that was recently announced for station improvements.

Both stations were endorsed by the Welsh Government and Ken Skates, Economy, Transport and North Wales Minister, has now asked Transport for Wales for funding for the excluded stations.

He said: "It is disappointing that the UK Government has decided to invest in just four of the seven projects we had promoted and offered to match fund.

"I have therefore asked Transport for Wales and rail industry partners to urgently consider the scope for using the matched funding commitment we offered to progress step free access at the excluded stations, under our own direct investment. This is because of the UK Government’s failure to deliver the investment they are responsible for.

"Stations with strong community support for step-free upgrades have been excluded from funding. Unfortunately it is another example where passengers are set feel the effect of the UK Government’s continuing underinvestment in Welsh railways.

"Meanwhile, I am pleased that work will go ahead at the four successful stations."

Bev Duffy, mayor of Whitchurch, has spoken out about her disappointment in the lack of funding for step-free access to and from both platforms at the town's train station.

Advertising

"This council has worked long and hard on this important project, especially with partners such as Shropshire Disability Network and local community members, to campaign for step-free access," she said.

"We have also worked with the Crewe & Shrewsbury Passenger Association and the Northern Area Shropshire Association of Local Councils Committee to lobby Network Rail, the Department for Transport and Transport for Wales."

Bev said it is pleasing to hear that the Welsh Government is rallying to the council's side by preparing to match-fund towards the project.

She added: "We also thank Transport for Wales for listening to our concerns and working with us to provide enough supporting information to apply for funding to enable step-free access.

"It is really frustrating that all this work has been done in vain."