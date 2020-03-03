Watch: Van in near-miss with Shropshire police car after dangerous overtake

The video from the perspective of the police vehicle shows it travelling to an emergency on a single-carriageway lane at speeds of up to 60mph and overtaking a car.

It then goes to overtake another car but as it does so a large white van pulls out from behind another car on the opposite of the road.

The police vehicle and van both swerve to avoid a collision and the former comes to a stop.

Shropshire's Operational Policing Unit said: "Luckily there were no injuries as a result of the collision.

"Even with emergency lights and sirens on, this van driver failed to see the oncoming police vehicle."