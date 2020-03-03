Advertising
Watch: Van in near-miss with Shropshire police car after dangerous overtake
A Shropshire police team shared this video of the frightening moment one of their armed response vehicles had a near miss with a van whose driver failed to see it.
The video from the perspective of the police vehicle shows it travelling to an emergency on a single-carriageway lane at speeds of up to 60mph and overtaking a car.
It then goes to overtake another car but as it does so a large white van pulls out from behind another car on the opposite of the road.
The police vehicle and van both swerve to avoid a collision and the former comes to a stop.
Shropshire's Operational Policing Unit said: "Luckily there were no injuries as a result of the collision.
"Even with emergency lights and sirens on, this van driver failed to see the oncoming police vehicle."
