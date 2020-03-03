Menu

Watch: Van in near-miss with Shropshire police car after dangerous overtake

By Rob Smith | Transport | Published:

A Shropshire police team shared this video of the frightening moment one of their armed response vehicles had a near miss with a van whose driver failed to see it.

A still from the armed response vehicle's dashcam showing the white van in the middle of the road. Video: @OPUShropshire

The video from the perspective of the police vehicle shows it travelling to an emergency on a single-carriageway lane at speeds of up to 60mph and overtaking a car.

It then goes to overtake another car but as it does so a large white van pulls out from behind another car on the opposite of the road.

The police vehicle and van both swerve to avoid a collision and the former comes to a stop.

Shropshire's Operational Policing Unit said: "Luckily there were no injuries as a result of the collision.

"Even with emergency lights and sirens on, this van driver failed to see the oncoming police vehicle."

Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

