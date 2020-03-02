WATCH: Fly along North West Relief Road in new Shrewsbury video

It is part of the final phase of a public consultation which was launched today by Shropshire Council.

WATCH the video here:

North West Relief Road fly-through video

The six-week process ends on April 13 and includes exhibitions at four venues across Shrewsbury, giving residents, businesses and road users the opportunity to register their comments about the planned £71 project.

The scheme, which now incorporates the previously separate Oxon Link Road scheme, will connect the A5 at Welshpool Road roundabout in the west to the Ellesmere Road roundabout in the north, with new bridges over the River Severn and the Shrewsbury to Chester railway line.

It has been opposed by environmental campaigners and Green Party councillor Julian Dean, who described the road as a "20th century solution for a 21st century problem".

Exhibitions

March 10 - 2pm to 8pm at Emmanuel Church, Mount Pleasant Road, Shrewsbury

March 11 - 2pm to 8pm at Bomere Heath Village Hall, Bomere Heath, Shrewsbury

March 12 - 2pm to 8pm at Ego at the Grapes, Welshpool Road, Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury

March 13 and 14 - 10am to 5.30pm at The Big Town Plan Shop, Darwin Shopping Centre, Shrewsbury

March 15 - 11am to 4pm at The Big Town Plan Shop, Darwin Shopping Centre, Shrewsbury

March 16 to March 20 - 10am to 5.30pm at The Big Town Plan Shop, Darwin Shopping Centre, Shrewsbury

Advertising

The sessions will provide the opportunity to find out more about the scheme and its route, access points, environmental impact assessment and mitigation, how the road will look and provision for cyclists, pedestrians and horse riders.

A planning application is expected to be submitted in May.