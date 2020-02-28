Plan to tackle road deaths and injuries across the region

John Campion wants residents to add their voices to his latest plan to reduce deaths and serious injuries resulting from collisions.

The new plan focuses on reducing the numbers through prevention, increased enforcement, offender rehabilitation and victim support.

In order to deliver these, the commissioner has increased funding to improve visibility and enforcement on the roads. Funding will also be allocated to projects with the aim of reducing harm on the roads caused by those of most risk.

Mr Campion said: “Road safety is a key priority and I remain committed to ensuring that together we find a way to make our roads safer. Whilst there is some great work already being done around enforcement and raising general awareness, there is always more to be done.

“This strategy ties everything together and sets out my vision for delivering a more effective response. It also outlines how I will deliver on my responsibilities as Commissioner within policing, as well as how I will work with partners locally and nationally to embed a whole-system approach.

“I welcome people’s views so this important document can be shaped by those that are using West Mercia’s roads.”

More details about the draft strategy is at westmercia-pcc.gov.uk/about-your-pcc/road-safety-strategy-consultation

The deadline for responses is May 15.