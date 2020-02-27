Advertising
English Bridge reopens to traffic as Shrewsbury river level falls
The English Bridge in Shrewsbury and part of Abbey Foregate car park have been reopened as water levels fall in the town.
The 'danger to life' warning has now been removed following the river peaking at 5.12m.
Shropshire Council said the Gateway on Chester Street is to remain close until Monday and Town Walls will be shut while Cadent investigate and repair a gas leak. The road is now due to reopen on Saturday, with other town centre roads set to be reopened today.
