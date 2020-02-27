Menu

Advertising

English Bridge reopens to traffic as Shrewsbury river level falls

By Ian Harvey | Shrewsbury | Transport | Published:

The English Bridge in Shrewsbury and part of Abbey Foregate car park have been reopened as water levels fall in the town.

Flooding in Shrewsbury. Pic: Sarah Stanley

The 'danger to life' warning has now been removed following the river peaking at 5.12m.

Shropshire Council said the Gateway on Chester Street is to remain close until Monday and Town Walls will be shut while Cadent investigate and repair a gas leak. The road is now due to reopen on Saturday, with other town centre roads set to be reopened today.

See also:

Transport News Environment Shrewsbury Local Hubs
Ian Harvey

By Ian Harvey
@IanHarvey_Star

Shropshire Star Internet Editor based at the head office in Ketley, Telford

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News