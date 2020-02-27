English Bridge reopens to traffic as Shrewsbury river level falls

The 'danger to life' warning has now been removed following the river peaking at 5.12m.

Shropshire Council said the Gateway on Chester Street is to remain close until Monday and Town Walls will be shut while Cadent investigate and repair a gas leak. The road is now due to reopen on Saturday, with other town centre roads set to be reopened today.

We've inspected Coalport Bridge and it's currently safe to use. We've installed traffic management with a 3 tonne weight limit as a precautionary measure. We'll make daily inspections whilst we wait for water levels to reduce sufficiently to carry out a more detailed survey. — Shropshire Council (@ShropCouncil) February 27, 2020

Shrewsbury: English Bridge is now OPEN to traffic. — Shropshire Council (@ShropCouncil) February 27, 2020

Shrewsbury: Abbey Foregate car pak. The top section and part of the lower section are OPEN. There’s no parking in the coned-off section as this forms part of the temporary bus terminus. — Shropshire Council (@ShropCouncil) February 27, 2020