Woman taken to hospital after two-car crash near Bridgnorth

By Charlotte Bentley | Bridgnorth | Transport | Published:

A woman was taken to hospital after a two-car crash near Bridgnorth.

At around 7.30am this morning, an ambulance was sent to Hallon, in Worfield, after the smash where a woman sustained potentially serious injuries.

The ambulance service said her injuries were not life threatening.

Three fire engines were sent to the scene from Bridgnorth, Telford and Wellington and the police also attended.

The woman, who was a driver of one of the cars, was assisted from the vehicle by fire crews and was taken to Princess Royal Hospital in Telford by the land ambulance service.

Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley
Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

