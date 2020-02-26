Plans for speed limit change on north Shropshire main road

At a recent meeting, Whitchurch Town Council discussed introducing a 40mph speed limit on Chester Road, which is a main access road into the town that is currently national speed limit.

Councillors said the change in speed limit was desperately needed on the road which enters the town from the A41 near the Whitchurch Bypass and they are looking at match funding through Shropshire Council's Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) fund.

They also looked at funding mobile vehicle activated signs (VAS) which cost approximately £2,500 to £4,000 each including batteries and delivery.

Councillor Alan Chesters said the scheme would be essential.

"It is essential, definitely for Chesters Road," he said. "VAS signs are an effective deterrent."

Councillor John Sinnott agreed, and said they should follow in the footsteps of Whitchurch Rural Council who asked for a new speed limit on the road coming out of Ash.

Replacing the speed limit on Chester Road would cost approximately £4,000.

The council agreed for the clerk to look into costings and installation of VAS signs and the motion was deferred until the next meeting.