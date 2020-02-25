Advertising
Trains between Shrewsbury and Birmingham New Street to be cancelled for rest of the day due to flooding
Trains between Shrewsbury and Birmingham New Street will be cancelled for the rest of the day after a viaduct in Shrewsbury reached a high water mark.
Train services from Shrewsbury after 2pm will be cancelled.
West Midlands Railway has said after the last service at 1.34pm, trains from the east will only run as far as Wellington for the rest of the day, with replacement road transport in operation.
Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director for West Midlands Railway, said: "The safety of our customers and staff is of paramount importance and the extremely high water levels in Shropshire has forced Network Rail to shut the railway as a precaution.
See also:
- LIVE UPDATES: River Severn set to peak as two 'danger to life' flood warnings remain in Shrewsbury and Ironbridge
- 'Threat to life' warning for Ironbridge as 40 evacuated amid fears river may reach 'unprecedented' levels
- 'Danger to life' warnings remain in place for Shrewsbury as most trains set to cease in and out of town
- Environment Secretary to visit flood-hit areas of Shropshire
- Shropshire flooding gallery: Latest pictures as water levels top last week's peak
- South Shropshire homes flooded for third time in three months as warning for snow and ice issued
- 'This is demoralising, but we won’t be beaten': Shrewsbury remains defiant in face of extreme flooding
- Residents evacuated from their Shrewsbury homes due to rising floodwater
"Passengers are advised to check their train before travelling and anyone travelling to or from Shrewsbury will need to allow extra time to complete their journey via road transport.
"We hope that water levels will drop enough for Network Rail to reopen the line by Wednesday morning but passengers are advised to check live travel information before setting out tomorrow."
The closure affects eastbound services from Shrewsbury only.
"The station remains open for services heading towards Cardiff, Crewe or Chester."
Most Read
LIVE UPDATES: River Severn set to peak as two 'danger to life' flood warnings remain in Shrewsbury and Ironbridge
'Danger to life' warnings remain in place for Shrewsbury as most trains set to cease in and out of town
'Threat to life' warning for Ironbridge as 40 evacuated amid fears river may reach 'unprecedented' levels
Trains between Shrewsbury and Birmingham New Street to be cancelled for rest of the day due to flooding
Advertising
Login or Register to comment