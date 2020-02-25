Trains between Shrewsbury and Birmingham New Street to be cancelled for rest of the day due to flooding

Train services from Shrewsbury after 2pm will be cancelled.

West Midlands Railway has said after the last service at 1.34pm, trains from the east will only run as far as Wellington for the rest of the day, with replacement road transport in operation.

📸#WMRUPDATE 2 - An image of the flooding at #Shrewsbury causing the line blockage. pic.twitter.com/75OKXG8wdI — West Midlands Railway (@WestMidRailway) February 25, 2020

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director for West Midlands Railway, said: "The safety of our customers and staff is of paramount importance and the extremely high water levels in Shropshire has forced Network Rail to shut the railway as a precaution.

"Passengers are advised to check their train before travelling and anyone travelling to or from Shrewsbury will need to allow extra time to complete their journey via road transport.

"We hope that water levels will drop enough for Network Rail to reopen the line by Wednesday morning but passengers are advised to check live travel information before setting out tomorrow."

The closure affects eastbound services from Shrewsbury only.

"The station remains open for services heading towards Cardiff, Crewe or Chester."