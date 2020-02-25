Telford parking officer on hand after pensioner in fall

The officer was on patrol in Wellington when they found the man, who had hit his head on the pavement.

Noticing signs of frailty and slurred speech, the officer called for an ambulance and cared for the man until it arrived.

It comes just a few weeks after the team helped emergency services control traffic in Ironbridge after a man fell from a pavement.

Telford & Wrekin Council took over parking enforcement in the town on January 31.

Since then, those who have been caught parking illegally have been given £50 or £70 fines by officers.