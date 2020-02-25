Advertising
Telford parking officer on hand after pensioner in fall
A member of Telford's new parking enforcement team helped a 70-year-old man who had fallen until an ambulance could get to him.
The officer was on patrol in Wellington when they found the man, who had hit his head on the pavement.
Noticing signs of frailty and slurred speech, the officer called for an ambulance and cared for the man until it arrived.
It comes just a few weeks after the team helped emergency services control traffic in Ironbridge after a man fell from a pavement.
Telford & Wrekin Council took over parking enforcement in the town on January 31.
Since then, those who have been caught parking illegally have been given £50 or £70 fines by officers.
Most Read
LIVE UPDATES: Two 'danger to life' flood warnings in Shropshire as 400 tons of water a second approaches Shrewsbury
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.