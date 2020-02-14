Serious two-car crash closes A5 near Weston Park

The crash, near Shifnal, has closed the road from Crackley Bank to Pickmere Island, where the A5 crosses the A41 on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border.

The Midlands Air Ambulance was called to the scene.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

We currently expect the A5 between Pickmere Island and CRACKLEY Bank to be CLOSED for a number of hours.

Please use M54 or A41 to Newport then A518 back to Telford as alternative routes pic.twitter.com/gg3U3Iu4lF — Newport SNT (@NewportCops) February 14, 2020

We are currently in attendance at a serious two-car RTC on the A5 between Pickmere Island and Crackley Bank, near Telford. We currently have one ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford in attendance. More details will follow when available. pic.twitter.com/qPRvfhYWhx — West Midlands Ambulance Service (@OFFICIALWMAS) February 14, 2020

A5 RTC Shrops/Staffs border update. There are likely to be delays for a considerable time (several hours), so diversions will be going in place. https://t.co/nx6FzArcuo — West Mercia OCC (@WestMerciaOCC) February 14, 2020

