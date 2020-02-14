Menu

Serious two-car crash closes A5 near Weston Park

By Ian Harvey | Shifnal | Transport | Published:

A serious two-car crash has closed the A5 near Weston Park this morning, with the road expected to be shut for several hours.

Police have cordoned off the A5. Photo: Newport SNT.

Police have cordoned off the A5. Photo: Newport SNT.

The crash, near Shifnal, has closed the road from Crackley Bank to Pickmere Island, where the A5 crosses the A41 on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border.

The Midlands Air Ambulance was called to the scene.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

More details to follow on this breaking story.

