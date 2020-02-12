Menu

'Baaad' news for commuters as trailer full of sheep partially blocks A-road

By Rory Smith | Telford | Transport | Published:

Traffic was held up this morning after a car pulling a trailer full of sheep broke down near Tong.

West Mercia Police was called out to the A41 near to Weston-under-Lizard on the Shropshire/ Staffordshire border at about 10am to a stranded Land Rover and trailer that were blocking one lane of the road.

Officers assisted traffic passing between Pickmere island and Newport before a farmer based nearby was able to assist with moving the vehicle and sheep.

Telford Police tweeted: "Please be careful on the A41 by Weston-under-Lizard as there is a Land Rover broken down.

"Vehicle has a trailer full of sheep too so please baaa with us while we try and recover the vehicle.

"Luckily a helpful farmer is coming to our aid."

Newport Safer Neighbourhood Team added: "Expect delays on the A41 between Pickmere Island (junction with A5 near Weston Park) and #Newport due to a broken down vehicle and loaded sheep trailer.

"@TelfordCops on scene. Recovery on route for both vehicle and sheep."

