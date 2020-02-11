'Positive news' over rights of way on Ironbridge Power Station redevelopment

Trevor Allison, Shropshire representative of The Ramblers, said a diagram, provided by Harworth Group, showed a “completed, sensible and worthwhile” network throughout the 340-acre area, and the organisation hoped it would come to fruition.

The four cooling towers, west of Coalbrookdale and Ironbridge, were demolished in December 2019, and demolition of other power station restructures is ongoing.

See also:

The Rotherham-based developer have submitted a cross-border planning application for 1,000 homes, employment sites, a primary school and new walking and cycling routes.

Mr Allison asked about the rights of way plan at the Shropshire Great Outdoors Strategy Board meeting.

Benefit

He said: “Is the board confident that the positive approach so far displayed by Harworth and expressed in the documents will provide, when the development is completed, a sensible and worthwhile network of public rights of way, which will connect to other existing routes in all directions?”

Advertising

Mr Allison pointed out that application documents included diagrams showing the routes.

“As long as these are actually established as properly-connected public rights of way - footpaths, bridleways or even restricted byways - then considerable public benefit will be provided,” he added.

Right of way mapping and enforcement manager Shona Butter read the board’s prepared answer to the meeting.

“Officers concur with the views expressed in this question and can confirm that an initial meeting with the agents acting on behalf of Harworth was very positive and the issues raised, highlighting the existing network and increased connectivity, were put forward,” she said.

She added that, since the meeting, officers have responded to the planning application, which is currently under consultation.