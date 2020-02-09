Storm Ciara: Trees down and roads flooded as Shropshire hit hard

Police in Oswestry said trees and power lines were down in Rhyn Lane, St Martin's, while flooding has closed the B5069 Gobowen Road, between Oswestry and the Gobowen roundabout.

Oswestry SNT tweeted: "We are recommending only essential trips out today, we already have numerous power lines and trees downs across Oswestry and the rest of the county, flooding is also taking place. We will try to update you where possible but demand is high so please bear with us and stay safe."

Trees were reported to have come down on the A4, with the road partially blocked at Marshbrook.

Police in Ludlow said a fallen tree had blocked the A49 near the Ludlow Food Centre, while Market Drayton police said a fallen tree had closed the road at Lostford Manor.

Flood barriers were put up in Shrewsbury on Saturday as the storm bore down on the country.

Forecasters have warned flying debris could lead to injuries or endanger lives.

Officials also warned of possible damage to buildings and the chance of power cuts.

The Met Office has an amber warning for wind in place for much of England and Wales from 8am until 9pm, while an amber warning for rain applies to parts of Scotland.

Yellow weather warnings cover the whole UK, with the heaviest rain expected over high ground, where 50-70mm is expected widely with as much as 100mm in a few locations.

⚠️?#StormCiara expected to bring winds of up to 80mph across Britain❗️ The strongest winds are expected on Sunday, but disruption could follow into Monday morning. We advise passengers to check their journeys @nationalrailenq before setting off! ➡️https://t.co/4CBFwPijfO pic.twitter.com/KXeU9JxB0R — Network Rail (@networkrail) February 8, 2020

West Mercia Police said: "If you do have to go out today please take extra care. If driving reduce your speed and keep your distance from the vehicle in front. Drive carefully and watch out for any debris."

National Rail said: "Storm Ciara will disrupt train services across the country today. Some train operators are advising not to travel."

West Midlands Railway has imposed a 50mph speed restriction across all networks on Sunday due to gusts of up to 80mph.

It said services would be reduced and urged passengers so leave extra time to complete journeys and to check the service before they travel at wmr.uk/plan

Transport for Wales has already cancelled trains on the Heart of Wales line, the Cambrian line and between Shrewsbury and Birmingham International which were due to run on Sunday.

The following lines will not have a TfW service operating today:

Wales & Cross Borders

Heart of Wales

Cambrian Line (West of Shrewsbury)

Shrewsbury-Birmingham International (West Midlands Trains' hourly service still running).

Dozens of domestic and international flights have been cancelled as Storm Ciara batters the UK and Ireland with heavy rain and wind.

Heathrow Airport said it had agreed with its airline partners to “consolidate” Sunday’s flight schedule in a bid to minimise the number of cancelled flights.

British Airways said in a statement: “Like all airlines operating into and out of the UK tomorrow, we are expecting to be impacted by the adverse weather conditions across parts of the UK on Sunday.”

The airline said it was offering rebooking options for customers on domestic and European flights flying to and from Heathrow, Gatwick and London City on Sunday.

Virgin Atlantic has posted a list of cancelled flights on its website. It said it was “contacting affected customers and rearranging their travel arrangements”.

The Environment Agency has issued 22 flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected and immediate action is required, and 149 alerts, indicating flooding is possible.