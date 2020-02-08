Storm Ciara: Train passengers urged to avoid travel on Sunday

West Midlands Railway today announced it was imposing a 50mph speed restriction across all networks on Sunday due to gusts of up to 80mph.

It said services would be reduced and urged passengers so leave extra time to complete journeys and to check the service before they travel at wmr.uk/plan

⚠️#StormCiara is expected to hit our network on Sunday. To help keep everyone safe Network Rail have imposed a 50mph speed restriction across all networks



Services will be reduced so leave extra time to complete journeys and check before you travel at https://t.co/p8ZZmRN1v7 pic.twitter.com/VYr3npmDCg — West Midlands Railway (@WestMidRailway) February 8, 2020

On Sunday, an amber warning of wind covers much of England and Wales.

Other rail firms have also announced they will operate reduced timetables.

#StormCiara looking increasingly dangerous proposition tomorrow.



Amber warning now issued for high likelihood of impacts for all of our patch.



Winds will be combined with torrential rain for western areas.



Review your plans for tomorrow pic.twitter.com/EZa6La1Z1F — Dave Throup (@DaveThroupEA) February 8, 2020

Network Rail and train operators in England issued an alert to passengers, which read: “Only travel by train this Sunday if absolutely necessary.”

MORE:

Advertising

Strong winds have the potential to damage overhead electric wires and tracks due to debris or trees falling onto the railway.

Disruption could continue into Monday morning as repair work may be hampered by the conditions.

Transport for Wales has already cancelled trains on the Heart of Wales line, the Cambrian line and between Shrewsbury and Birmingham International which were due to run on Sunday.

Advertising

The following lines will not have a TfW service operating on Sunday:

Wales & Cross Borders

Heart of Wales

Cambrian Line (West of Shrewsbury)

Shrewsbury-Birmingham International (West Midlands Trains' hourly service still running).

Weather warnings have been issued for parts of the UK on Saturday as Storm Ciara brings strong gales and heavy rain over the weekend.

Forecasters warned there could be delays and cancellations to air, ferry and train services, damage to buildings and a chance of power cuts caused by wild weather conditions.

Yellow warnings of wind have been issued by the Met Office for north-western parts of the UK on Saturday.

⚠️⚠️ Multiple warnings issued or updated ⚠️⚠️ There have been several warnings issued/updated for the coming weekend for #wind and #rain Latest info ? https://t.co/3FNEJgzqbs Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/k689STg1Xm — Met Office (@metoffice) February 7, 2020

On Sunday, an amber warning of wind covers much of England and all of Wales.

Passengers are urged to check for updates before they travel.

#StormCiara is on the way. If you're out and about this weekend, please #RespectTheWater and stay clear of exposed areas and breaking waves. If you see someone in trouble in the water, call 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard ? Nigel Millard pic.twitter.com/mMTmFZPwOp — RNLI (@RNLI) February 7, 2020

The London Winter Run 10k event – due to be attended by 25,000 runners – was cancelled after organisers said they were “not able to guarantee the safety of our runners, crew and volunteers”.

Storm Ciara was named by the Met Office on Wednesday and is moving eastwards towards the UK and Ireland.

Met Office chief meteorologist Frank Saunders said: “Storm Ciara will bring damaging winds and heavy rain across the UK this weekend and we have issued a range of severe weather warnings giving people time to prepare for potential impacts of the storm.

Gusts of 50 to 60mph are expected across parts of the UK (Danny Lawson/PA)

“Winds will increase through Saturday across Northern Ireland, Scotland, northern England and Wales, before turning very windy across the rest of UK through the early hours of Sunday morning.

“Gusts of 50-60mph are expected quite widely across inland areas, with even stronger gusts of 80mph or higher along coastal areas, especially in south-east England and northern Scotland.”

Drivers are being warned to take extra care on the roads due to the potential of difficult conditions caused by heavy rain, particularly on coastal or exposed routes.

The Met office warned people what to expect:

Flying debris could lead to injuries or danger to life

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs expected

Longer journey times and cancellations, as road, rail, air and ferry services affected

Some roads and bridges closed

Power cuts with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Injuries and danger to life from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

Guy Addington, regional water safety lead at the RNLI, said: “This rough weather could making visiting our coasts around the UK and Ireland treacherous and bring very dangerous sea conditions.

“If you see someone else in danger in the water, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard. If you have something that floats that they can hold on to, throw it to them.

“Don’t go in the water yourself – too many people drown trying to save others.”