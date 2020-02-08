Consultation on Shrewsbury North West Relief Road is delayed

Matt Johnson, Shropshire Council’s transport officer was due to give members of the Great Outdoors Strategy Board an update on the NWRR when it met on Thursday afternoon.

But due to "late design requirements", the prior planning consultation had been pushed back and is now due to open on February 22. As the matter is not yet in the public domain no further update was possible.

Building of the controversial road, which has a projected cost of £71 million, is anticipated to get underway in Spring 2022.

Proponents say that its construction will lead to a decrease in air pollution and an economic upsurge. Critics claim the road design is outdated and will lead to the destruction of important wildlife habitats.