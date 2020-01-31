We will fight on against HS2 project, say Shropshire campaigners

Woore Parish Council has been campaigning against HS2 over fears about the impact construction traffic from phase two of the project will have on the village – with claims of up to 500 lorries a day.

The council is awaiting a date to present its case to the House of Lords, and is asking for conditions to be placed on the traffic, along with guarantees about emissions from vehicles used.

Tory divisions have opened up over the future of HS2, as Sajid Javid gave his backing to the controversial project.

The Chancellor threw his weight behind HS2 following a crunch meeting with Boris Johnson and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, who are expected to formally announce the Government’s support for the line in the coming weeks.

Mr Javid is understood to “broadly back” the project which is set to bust its budget by more than £50 billion.

Gaynor Irwin, vice chair of Woore Parish Council, said there were an increasing number of Conservatives MPs against the plans.

'Frightening'

She said: "I think you have different factions within the Cabinet and the Tory government. There are a number of new MPs, along with our own MP, Owen Paterson, and about 17 others who are against it.

Advertising

"There are quite a number in the Tory party who are against it but it is how many support Sajid Javid."

She added: "The fact that it will get to £106 billion, probably more, it is quite frightening when you think what you could spend that kind of money on.

"I think a lot of people in the north think 'what will it do for us' and would rather have better links between Leeds, Manchester and Newcastle."

Councillor Irwin said that the council would continue to fight against the plans.

Advertising

She said: "We have not got an option. We have a petition to the house of Lords and we have not had our hearing yet. We will go ahead with that, we don't have any option."

Councillor Irwin said that she believes opposition to the project is mounting, but that opinions were split on whether it will get the go ahead when the decision is announced next month.

She said that it had been unfortunate that the chancellor had given his support.

She said: "I think at the moment it is 50/50, there is no one else in the cabinet who has come out in support of it yet."