Telford parking officers to hand out fines from Friday

Telford | Transport | Published:

Enforcement officers will start handing out fines in Telford from Friday.

Officers have been out across the borough for a few weeks issuing warning notices to those who park badly or illegally.

A spokesman for Telford & Wrekin Council said: "Our newly-appointed Neighbourhood Enforcement Officers have been out in the past few weeks issuing warning notices to illegally parked cars.

"From Friday, they will be able to issue Fixed Penalty Notices, so this is just a reminder to park legally and considerately."

Telford & Wrekin Council will take over parking powers from the police.

It means the council's officers will be able to issue fines of £50 or £70 to people who park illegally.

