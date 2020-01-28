Telford parking officers to hand out fines from Friday

Officers have been out across the borough for a few weeks issuing warning notices to those who park badly or illegally.

"From Friday, they will be able to issue Fixed Penalty Notices, so this is just a reminder to park legally and considerately."

Telford & Wrekin Council will take over parking powers from the police.

It means the council's officers will be able to issue fines of £50 or £70 to people who park illegally.