Serious crash shuts A458 between Welshpool and Shrewsbury

The A458 has been shut in both directions between Welshpool and Halfway House since the collision happened late last night.

Police officers have been examining the scene of the crash, which is thought to have involved multiple vehicles and left an electrical pylon damaged.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

A Highways England statement said: "The A458 is currently closed in both directions from its junctions of the A483 (Welshpool) to the B4387 (Halfway House). This closure is due to a road traffic collision.

"A diversion route has been installed using local routes.

"For traffic approaching the closure locally, you are advised to expect disruption with extra journey time and potentially may have to re-route your journey.

"If travelling towards this area from much farther afield, you may wish to change your strategic route, allow extra travel time and follow guidance from our on-road variable messages and signs."