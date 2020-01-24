Menu

Illegal parking signs put up in Shrewsbury threatening motorists with being clamped

By Lucy Todman | Shrewsbury

Illegal parking signs have been put up in Shrewsbury threatening motorists with being clamped.

The signs have appeared on Beacalls Lane in Castlefields, where construction work to turn the former Lancasterian School into apartments began at the start of the month.

Gary Parton, Shropshire Council’s network co-ordination and compliance manager, said: “A temporary traffic regulation order has been processed by Shropshire Council to restrict on-street parking on a section of Beacalls Lane.

“This is to enable essential deliveries to the ongoing development to take place, as and when required, whilst providing required vehicular access, and negating the need for a full road closure."

Residents living in the area have been asking whether the signs are legally binding.

Mr Parton said: “The information signs erected by the developer are not approved and have no validity to the temporary order applied.

"An officer will advise the developer on the required course of action as soon as possible.”

Lucy Todman

By Lucy Todman
Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star and Shrewsbury Chronicle based in Shrewsbury.

