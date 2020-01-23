New Bridgnorth petrol station will reduce tailbacks on notorious roundabout, say business chiefs

Euro Garages’ fuelling station on the Stourbridge Road frontage of Chartwell Park will also bring with it the first electric car charging points in the town.

Owned by Chartwell Development, the site had previous proposals for investment approved last year and the council this month confirmed the petrol station will be built.

Steve Robbins, chairman of Bridgnorth Chamber of Commerce, said: “The new petrol station is really good news for the town.

"Having only one for so long has been a real problem, particularly where it is sited next to a roundabout, causing tailbacks at busy times.”

Mr Robbins hoped the addition would encourage other businesses to invest in the site, which was previously earmarked for development by Advantage West Midlands before the agency was wound up.

“The new station will have re-charging facilities for electric cars, the first in the town, and that is to be welcomed," he added.

"There will also be other facilities there for motorists and it is in a good location on the edge of town, and will hopefully encourage the development of the rest of Chartwell Park, which the chamber supports.

“Whilst Shropshire Council is very keen to promote the use of more environmentally friendly methods of transportation, at the same time they are cutting back on funding for bus services in rural areas and we have to be realistic in accepting that for many who live in and around Bridgnorth there is no alternative to cars and vans.

“If the town is to develop and remain prosperous, there has to be investment in infrastructure first, otherwise we risk overburdening the facilities we have to the detriment of all.

"A new petrol station is to be welcomed and the chamber of commerce hopes that further investment in the town will follow, as this has been sadly lacking for a long time.”

A spokesman for Chartwell previously said an HGV fuelling lane and convenience shop would also be included in the plans.

He said: “The new petrol station will be very welcome as local drivers have been frustrated for years that the town’s single petrol station can become congested at peak times.

“The new facility to be run by national operator Euro Garages includes a convenience shop and dedicated fuelling lanes for HGV’s which currently struggle to find anywhere locally to fill up.”